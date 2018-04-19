What’s Happening: April 20, 2018

Contra Dance in Clarkdale April 21

Contra Dance to Under the Bridge on Saturday, April 21st. Sonja Whisman and Rhonda Hotop are on fiery fiddles fueled by Ron Barton on his galvanizing, toe-tapping guitar. Michael Barraclough will teach and call each dance. Enjoy the beautiful wood dance floor of the Clark Memorial Clubhouse (auditorium) in the Clarkdale Town complex, 19 N. 9th St. at 9th and Main streets. Come at 6:30 p.m. for the half hour lesson and then dance until 10 p.m. Donation is $10 per dancer and $7 for students. This dance is sponsored by the Clarkdale Historical Society and the Flagstaff Friends of Traditional Music. For more information, call 928-634-0486 or email sandy@ringsforever.com

Explore teachings of Baha’u’llah, April 28

The Cottonwood Bahá’í community will host a presentation at the Cottonwood Public Library to celebrate the Bicentenary of the Birth of Baha’u’llah, founder of the Baha’i Faith.

The Baha’i Faith regards the current world confusion and calamitous condition in human affairs as a natural phase in an organic process leading ultimately to the unification of the human race in a single social order whose boundaries are those of the planet.

A presentation on Universal Peace will be held on Saturday, April 28, at the Cottonwood Public Library from 12:30-1:30 p.m. and is free to the public.

Sponsored by the Cottonwood Bahá’í community. No fees, no homework, all are welcome. For further information, please call (928) 274-6289.

Mental Health Coalition to meet April 30

Mental Health Monday, a regular monthly program of the Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley, will focus on “The Connection: Meaning, Happiness and Mental Well-Being” on Monday, April 30, 10-11:30 a.m., at Yavapai College, 4215 Arts Village Drive, Sedona. The program is free and open to the public and is a partnership with OLLI.

The program will include viewing a video, “The Evolution and Practice of Compassion” where Professor Dacher Keltner explores a cross-cultural view of happiness—and the latest science on its benefits; the role of positive emotions like compassion, gratitude, and awe; stress‐reduction practices such as narrative and mindfulness to nurture health and happiness.

The Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley is a 501C3 non-profit all volunteer organization dedicated to building support and eliminating the stigma for individuals and families challenged by mental health issues through education, outreach, advocacy, community conversations and support services. For information, 649-0135 or blitrell@aol.com.

Verde River Rockhounds present ‘Rocks in the Park II’

The Verde River Rockhounds are holding their Rocks in the Park II Rock and Mineral Sale, Saturday, April 28, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Windmill Park, 9950 E. Cornville Road, Cornville. The event is sponsored by the Cornville Community Association.

Three local rock clubs and vendors from as far away as Albuquerque and Tucson will be selling mineral specimens, crystals, decorative yard rock, cabochons, meteorites, spheres, figurines, petrified wood, geodes, rough rock, slabs, loose gems, jewelry, rock art, lapidary equipment and more! Admission and parking is free. Food available.

Cottonwood hosts free cybersecurity seminar

The City of Cottonwood Information Technology Department has teamed with state, federal, and local partners to present a free, half-day workshop on cybersecurity. Topics include current and emerging cyber threats, protection strategies, and resources to improve Arizona’s cyber resilience.

The Free Cyber Security Seminar will be held at the Cottonwood Public Safety building at 199 S. 6th St., Tuesday, April 24, 9 a.m. to noon

We are all under attack by cybercriminals, hacktivists, and nation states. We need to be able to prevent, detect, respond, and recover from cyber-attacks. By sharing information and safeguarding ourselves, families, businesses, organizations, and governments, we also help protect our nation and the global internet.

Seats are limited! Please register at Eventbrite:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-cottonwood-cybersecurity-workshop-tickets-42959290394

Please contact Cottonwood Information Technology Manager John C. Carter, jcarter@cottonwoodaz.gov, at 340-2709 or Ilene Klein, ilene.klein@phoenix.gov, if you have any questions or would like to reserve a seat.

Steve King is museum’s ‘Last Friday of the Month’ speaker for April

Steve King, Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District Superintendent, will speak at the Clemenceau Heritage Museum on Friday, April 27 at 1 p.m. The “Last Friday of the Month” presentation will cover a range of school topics, both old and new.

King will provide a history of the district including changes in the Valley’s schools over the years. He’ll also address the district’s plans for realigning its elementary and middle schools next school year. A question-and-answer period will follow the presentation.

Prior to his appointment as COCSD superintendent in 2017, Steve King served as assistant superintendent for the district. He has worked in education for more than 20 years and was principal of South Verde High School prior to joining the COCSD.

Last Friday of the Month presentations are free and open to the public. Clemenceau Heritage Museum is located at 1 North Willard.

Beaver Creek Community Timeline dedication

Everyone is welcome to attend the dedication of the Beaver Creek Community Timeline on Friday, April 27, 2 p.m., at Beaver Creek School, 4810 E Beaver Creek Rd, Rimrock. Beaver Creek School Superintendent Karin Ward’s vision of the community’s history being depicted via picture tiles has become a reality. Beaver Creek Preservation & Historical Society Timeline Committee Chairman Betty Hart enlisted the help of Beaver Creek School students and staff and Tom MIDDLEBROOK and Camp Verde High School art students to “tell the story” of the Beaver Creek area. Following the ceremony, refreshments will be served.

How to Easily Handle Difficult People

seminar comes to Cottonwood

FREE to the public! One night only at the Cottonwood Recreation Center,

Wednesday, April 25, 7-8 p.m.

This informative hour will give you all the tools needed to call the bluff on that worrisome person in your life!

Don’t miss out! Knowledge is real power!

Hosted by non-profit, Success Without Stress ~ Making Life Fun Again!

Explore YC Verde Valley Campus free events

April 24, 4-6:30 p.m., Explore YC Verde Valley Campus Free barbeque, live music from Einstein’s Missing Sons, tours of campus and open registration. 601 Black Hills Drive, Clarkdale.

May 9, 5:30-7 p.m. Free live concert in the Mabery Pavilion Yavapai College Verde Valley Campus, 601 Black Hills Drive, Clarkdale. Sir Harrison Band.

Kick off for Xplor-Ology: Discover STEAM in the Verde Valley, May 11th, 3 – 6 p.m., Yavapai College Verde Valley Campus, 601 Black Hills Drive, Clarkdale: Xplor-Ology: Discover STEAM in the Verde Valley Experience STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) by traveling through discovery activity zones and see how the Verde Valley supports and educates its students and community around STEAM. All ages, family, teachers, educators are welcome.

Professional Women’s Group of Northern Arizona education scholarship PWG is looking forward to awarding educational scholarships to Verde Valley women, who are just starting their education, or have resumed their education but are in need of a financial boost. Applicants must be permanent residents of the greater Verde Valley.

If you know of someone, or you ARE someone that could benefit from this award, please go to our web site www.pwgaz.org/scholarships/ and fill out an application.

This award is open to any woman regardless of age that want to further their education at any college or tech school.

The application deadline is May 12, 2018.

Committee members will interview the top three applicants. The winner(s) will be determined in June.

The winner(s) will be announced at the July luncheon held at the Cottonwood Rec-Center.

PWG would like to thank sponsors and all who donated this past year and present year to help bring about, this scholarship award to help women in our community to be all they can be!



“The Professional women’s group is committed to igniting personal and professional growth through events focused on inspiring women through networking and education.”

For further information please contact:

PWG Scholarship Committee at pwg.scholarships@pwgaz.org

Legion 135 plans 2nd All Vehicle Dice Run

April 28, 2018, American Legion Post 135 and Auxiliary will host the second “All Vehicle Dice Run.” Registration takes place at American Legion Post 93 located at 286 S. 3rd St. in Camp Verde beginning at 9 to 10:30 a.m. The cost per driver (motorcycle and/or other vehicle) is $20, while all passengers will be $5.

According to the Post Cmdr., Jeri Strande, “the theory behind the run is the same as a “motorcycle dice run” except, the run is open to all types of “licensed-roadworthy transportation,” not just motorcycles and the public is welcome. Upon completion of registration, all drivers and passengers are given a map with various locations and addresses to drive to and stop, once they make that stop, they are given an opportunity to roll five dice – the total of the dice is recorded and then, they (the competitors) proceed on to the next stop to repeat the procedure. At the end location, participants are given one more opportunity to better their score. Based on that final run and previous rolls, the contestants who has the highest and the lowest totals are the winners.”

Strande went on to explain that there is no time restrictions to get from one stop to the other, so drivers can take their time seeing the sites along the way, therefore, resulting in a safe and fun outing.” She concluded by saying that on the average rider/driver should complete the course in three hours without speeding.

The run consists of the starting location at American Legion Post 93 in Camp Verde; next stop - Robbie’s Grill in Rimrock; second stop – PJ in the Village of Oak Creek; third - 10-12 Lounge in Clarkdale, fourth – Old Corral in Cornville which will host the End Party.

Winners will be announced and prizes awarded. For more information concerning the event, please contact Cmdr. Strande at 928-649-3374.

Dump the Drugs April 28

Prescription drug abuse has its grips on our nation in epidemic proportions. Last year in Arizona 790 people died from an opioid overdose, with prescription pain relievers being a driving force.

MATFORCE and area law enforcement hope everyone will help stop this abuse by bringing unwanted medication to Dump the Drugs on Saturday, April 28. Medications can be disposed of at one of nine locations throughout the county, including: Cottonwood, Sedona, Camp Verde, Clarkdale, Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley and Bagdad.

Dr. Leon Cattolico, MATFORCE Board Member said, “Proper disposal of outdated and unused prescription drugs saves lives. Disposing of unwanted medication keeps these potentially dangerous drugs from getting into the wrong hands and also keeps medications from getting into our water systems.”

In the Verde Valley, prescription and over-the-counter medications can be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., at the following locations: Sedona Police Department at 102 Roadrunner Drive; Cottonwood Police Department, 199 S. 6th Street; the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office at 646 S. First Street, Yavapai County Jail, 2830 N Commonwealth Drive, in Camp Verde; and the Clarkdale Police Department at 49 N. Ninth Street.

Call 928-708-0100 or visit matforce.org.