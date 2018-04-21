Menagerie rocks at Cottonwood Main Stage

Friday, April 27, local favorite DJ Johnny K once again brings his monthly installment of the Fourth Fridays dance party at Main Stage. For a few years and counting, Johnny K has delighted guests at the venue with his dance-fueled performances while playing crowd favorites of the last five decades and a variety of musical genres.

The evening is free and begins at 9 p.m.

Saturday, April 28 sees the return of local rockers Menagerie. A collection of musicians from local music mainstays, the band features some of the greatest musical talent of the Verde Valley of the last 20 years. The night will feature rock hits of the 60’s and 70’s through today’s music and is a crowd favorite in Cottonwood. The show is free and begins at 8 p.m.

Main Stage has a series of weekly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature weekly Karaoke with host Red Bear at 8 p.m. Tuesdays are Pub Trivia with hosts Brett and Candy at 7 p.m., followed by more Karaoke at 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with host Penny Smith, cash prizes, and drink specials. Bingo begins at 7 p.m. Thursdays are “Thirsty Thursdays” Old School Game Night. The venue is closed on Sundays.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St. in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to close and 9 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays.

All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.