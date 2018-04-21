Met Live Opera presents ‘Cendrillon’ in Sedona April 28

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the next Met Live Opera presentation of Jules Massenet’s “Cendrillon” on Saturday, April 28. There will be two shows that day at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre: 10 a.m. (live simulcast) and 4 p.m. (encore).

Plan to come early as John Steinbrunner will lead a pre-opera talk one hour before each production (9 a.m. for the morning show and 3 p.m. for the encore).

“Glorious,” raved the New York Times when Joyce DiDonato sang the title role of Cendrillon at the Royal Opera in 2011. “Her performance was thoroughly enchanting.” Now, for the first time ever, Massenet’s sumptuous take on the Cinderella story comes to the Met, with DiDonato starring in the title role. She is paired with mezzo-soprano Alice Coote in the trouser role of Prince Charming, Kathleen Kim as the Fairy Godmother, and Stephanie Blythe as the imperious Madame de la Haltière. Bertrand de Billy conducts Laurent Pelly’s imaginative storybook production.

The Met Live Opera’s “Cendrillon” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday, April 28 at 10 a.m. (live simulcast) and 4 p.m. (encore). The pre-opera talks will take place one hour before each show. Tickets are $25 general admission, $22 for Film Festival members, and $15 for students.

Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.