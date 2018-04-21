Obituary: Evelyn May Cann Smith

Evelyn May Cann Smith, 92, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2018. Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Paul R. Smith; brother, Howard; and parents, Charles and Emeilia Weigel Cann.

She is survived by her daughter, Lynn Simmons (John); son, Scott Smith (Claire); grandchildren, Jennifer Weinberg, Jessica Smith, Darlene Hibbs (David) and Pamela Wilkinson (Kyle); great-grandchildren, Tristan and Alexis Hibbs; and several nieces and nephews. Evelyn was raised in Lyndhurst, New Jersey, and moved to Penn Van, New York, with her husband, Paul, after WWII.

Evelyn loved being a mother and raised her two children in Geneva, New York, until she and Paul felt the need for more sunshine and relocated to Cornville, Arizona, in 1979, and then to Cottonwood, Arizona. Evelyn had many jobs, including helping her parents run a summer resort on Keuka Lake, being a receptionist for several dentists, the stock exchange and an insurance company.

But her favorite occupation was that of loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was the coolest and funniest mom and could always be found playing outside with all the neighborhood kids. Evelyn would spend hours talking about her wonderful memories of Willow Grove on Keuka Lake in upstate New York and all their adventurous RV trips across the U.S., including Alaska and Baja, Mexico.

She loved to cook and always came up with new recipes when she had company. She loved reading, especially her Bible, and kept everyone up to date on current events. Evelyn’s favorite charity was St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Evelyn spent her final happy days at Cottonwood Village, where her services were held. She will be missed by all who knew her…”A life with love is a life that’s been lived.” An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com



