Sedona Jazz at the Church ‘King of Swing’ Benny Goodman celebrated by Anderson Trio

Nearing the end of a far-reaching tour throughout the United States, reedmen and identical twins Peter and Will Anderson, together with guitarist Félix Lemerle, bring their artistry to Sedona for a Sunday afternoon of world-class jazz - spotlighting the legendary clarinetist, bandleader and the “King of Swing” Benny Goodman.



Peter and Will Anderson are one of the top duos in jazz performance today, having carved out more than a niche in the New York City jazz world.

Graduates of Julliard School of Music, they are musicians of choice for Wynton Marsalis, Jimmy Heath, the Village Vanguard Orchestra, Wycliffe Gordon, Michael Feinstein and even the New York City Ballet.

Leading their own ensemble, they’ve performed at Dizzy’s Club Coca-Cola, the East Coast Jazz Fest, and have produced and performed in three highly-acclaimed Off Broadway jazz shows at 59E59 Theaters, when they honored French jazz, Artie Shaw, and the Dorsey Brothers.

Guitarist Félix Lemerle - also based in New York City - is a composer, arranger and teacher of the multi-layered music called “jazz.”

Born and raised in Paris, France and the son of an upright bass player, Félix was exposed to jazz at an early age. After studying classical piano at the conservatory, he taught himself guitar in his teens and started performing around town and in Europe in various clubs and festivals.

Lemerle graduated from the CRR de Paris - the eminent school of performing arts of the City of Paris. He then traveled to America when he was granted a Fulbright scholarship to CUNY Queens College in New York, where he received his Masters degree in Jazz Performance.

While residing in New York, Félix regularly performs with his trio, featuring Ari Roland on bass & Doron Tirosh on drums. He is also part of the collaborative band LWKT with Dan Yuval von Weisselberg on bass, Iftah Kary on piano & Doron Tirosh on drums.

Sunday’s concert is the first of two consecutive weeks of concerts at Sedona Jazz at the Church (SJATC). The subsequent event will be a tribute concert of the music of Mongo Santamaria by the Dom Moio Quartet on Cinco de Mayo weekend.

Tickets for each concert are $18 and are available online and “at the door.”

Tickets bought online will be held at the church at “Will Call,” and entitles the bearer to be admitted before tickets are sold at the door on the day of the concert.



Doors open for season ticket holders at 2:20 p.m. and “Will Call” folk at 2:30 p.m. “At the door” ticket sales begin at 2:40 p.m., and the concert begins at 3 p.m.

Saint Luke’s Church is the home of SJATC, and is located in the Chapel area of Sedona, on Highway 179 between the Back O’ Beyond and Chapel Road roundabouts.

For more information, telephone the church (928-282-7366) or visit the internet home of Sedona Jazz at the Church, found at www.episcopalnet.org