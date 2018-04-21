Working artists in the Verde Valley will open their private studios to the public for the Spring Sedona Open Studios Tour April 27-29.

The Sedona Visual Artists’ Coalition presents this self-guided event, which is free to the public. The tour runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, April 27, and Saturday, April 28, and for the first time this year, the studios will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 29.

The Tour’s co-chairs, clay artist Mike Upp and painter Julie Ronning Talbot, are counting the days until the Spring Tour kicks off. “Astounding, gratifying and exciting,” are words that both artists say describe the phenomenal growth of the 15-year-old Open Studios Tour in the six years that they have been at the helm.

The SVAC Tour has built a reputation as a wonderful weekend for art lovers to visit with professional artists in their working studios, as well as an opportunity to purchase art while enjoying the lush landscape of Sedona and the Verde Valley. It also offers a fabulous venue for local artists to shine by engaging visitors and fostering a community that values the arts.

Past visitors report that one of the distinct pleasures of shopping on the studio tour for their own collection or for gifts is the chance to spend time with the wide variety of artists who offer a personal look at how and where a piece is made. Open Studios’ co-chair Mike Upp explains that artists enjoy demonstrating their creative processes as they share their workspaces and, more importantly, make that special and personal connection with buyers and visitors alike.

“For the visitor, the Open Studios experience invites the artwork to speak much more intimately to them as it provides an opportunity to gain a deeper appreciation and understanding of the creative process,” says Upp, adding that a major appeal of such an experience is the chance to buy gorgeous, one-of-a-kind and locally produced artwork directly from the artist. “The wide range of style, quality and art forms is a testament to the thriving vitality of the arts community in Sedona and the beautiful Verde Valley.”

This year, there will be over 40 studios and close to 70 artists participating in Sedona, the Village of Oak Creek, Cornville, Cottonwood and Clarkdale. Open Studios visitors agree that the tour is an excellent way to experience the creative process as a hands-on learning event. From exploring the artists’ various tools — such as brushes, cameras, canvas, paint, kilns, glass and fibers — that are used in creating the beauty on display to watching artists give demonstrations, the unique, up-close insight into the production of artwork is one of the tour’s most appealing aspects.

“There is really no way not to be charmed, beguiled and thrilled with something different or original in whatever your favorite medium is, be it glass, ceramics, pottery, sculpture, digital art, jewelry, painting, drawings, photography, fiber, weaving, mixed media, silks…it’s all here!” Talbot and Upp cheerfully promise.

Brochures with a complete list of participating artists, including a map, will be conveniently available at numerous locations around the Verde Valley, such as hotels and restaurants as well as the Sedona Arts Center and the Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center in Uptown Sedona. For complete information, including artists’ names and mediums, studio locations, a downloadable map, and suggestions and ideas for planning a personalized tour, please visit the SVAC website: http://sedonaartistscoalition.org/.

The Sedona Visual Artists’ Coalition is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational and charitable organization. This inclusive organization welcomes artists at all levels and encourages creativity, community and camaraderie. Benefits of membership include a promotion of your artwork on our website, bi-monthly announcements of happenings in our FYI newsletter, opportunities to show your art, the Open Studios Tour, social events and networking possibilities. For more information, please contact: Mike Upp at mjupp10@gmail.com or 503.789.4437.