Telluride Bluegrass winner Sugar and the Mint kicks off tour at Old Town Center

The Old Town Center for the Arts presents a special evening of bluegrass music with Sugar and the Mint at the Old Town Center for the Arts Saturday, April 28, at 7 p.m.

Sugar and the Mint swept the 44th annual Telluride Bluegrass Festival last June, and are now coming to OTCA. The band is comprised of six amazing musicians aged 17 to 20, and are one of the youngest bands to win in the history of the Telluride Festival.

In Telluride, they shared the stage with Norah Jones, the Punch Brothers, Sam Bush Band, Hot Rize, and Sarah Jarosz. Former winners of the Telluride Bluegrass Band Contest include recording artists the Dixie Chicks and Greensky Bluegrass.

Sugar and the Mint’s first place honors include the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, Pickin’ in the Pines Acoustic Festival, The Wickenberg Arizona Bluegrass Festival, and the Gospel Contest. You may have seen the six-member band at any number of festivals. In the past year, Sugar and the Mint has played at the Ogden Music Festival (UT), Prescott Bluegrass Festival (Prescott, AZ), Pickin’ in the Pines (Flagstaff), the Agri-Country Bluegrass Festival (Casa Grande, AZ), and the Tres Rios Festival in the Phoenix area.

Sugar & the Mint got their start, as a band, with The Sharlot Hall Museum in Prescott, Arizona in February 2011. Students were initially chosen by audition and formed as a youth cultural music conservatory group. In 2014, Sugar and the Mint (Generation) parted ways with Sharlot Hall Museum, after the program lost funding, and ventured out on its own. They have since become a professional and dynamic young musical group. They play a blend of new old-time, contemporary bluegrass and indie-folk music.

Sugar and The Mint is a vibrant young contemporary bluegrass band. The band’s second release album show at The Elks Theater on May 19th kicks off their Just Past Midnight summer tour, in which they will travel through Arizona, Utah and Colorado, to Telluride’s 2018 Bluegrass Festival, where they will share the stage with Emmylou Harris, Jerry Douglas, Bela Fleck, Chris Thile and many more musical legends.

Sugar & The Mint’s brand-new album, Just Past Midnight, is out May 19th will feature several new original songs, along with a reimagining of Bruce Springsteen’s Born to Run, and will showcase the group’s inimitable musical perspective and technical prowess. Between How Far, a tale of toxic love, Overland Drive, a beautiful and tender folk ballad, and Thumper, a toe-tapping bluegrass instrumental, there will be much for any music fan to appreciate.

Sugar & the Mint is a member of the Arizona Bluegrass Association. Tickets for Sugar and the Mint are $18 in advance, $20 at the door, and $25 priority seating in the first 3 rows. Tickets are available online at www.showtix4u.com, in Cottonwood at Desert Dancer and Mount Hope Natural Foods. In Sedona find tickets at the Literate Lizard Bookstore. Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 5th Street & Main in Old Town Cottonwood. For more information please visit oldtowncenter.org or call Elena Bullard at 928-634-0940.