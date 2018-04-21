Vision, Intention and Soul at Goldenstein Gallery Coffee Talk

This weekend Goldenstein Gallery brings continues their acclaimed Artists Coffee Talk series hosting two artists whose work is the living embodiment of spirituality and intention: painter and sculptor Sherab Khandro and painter Marilyn Bos.



Though at first glance their work is completely different in style and tone, both are noted for their work’s ability to inspire often evoking a visceral and stirring response among their collectors. The public is invited to meet them this Saturday, April 28, 9:30 a.m., at Goldenstein Gallery during this week’s Artists Coffee Talk.

Curated by Linda Goldenstein, this popular series was created to facilitate a more personal connection between people and the artists they love. On the listed Saturday mornings at 9:30 a.m., Goldenstein invites the public to enjoy a cup of coffee while they get to know both the artist and their art, learning what inspires them and about individual art pieces.

“An artist’s work is always evolving. Each new piece is a living reflection metaphorically of the artist themselves,” muses Linda Goldenstein “When someone gazes upon a piece of art and has a visceral response, they are experiencing a connection with that artist. One of the driving beliefs behind my gallery is that art, and that connection, has the power to change peoples lives for the better. Our mission is Life Enhancement through Art.”

Sherab Khandro is an intentional artist, one of a handful of early western artists to receive formal training from Buddhist masters in exile in the US in bringing forth traditional sacred art the way it has been done in Tibet for centuries. Using the neo-impressionist style of pointillism in her paintings, tiny dots of color create vibrant imagery; each stroke of the brush holds a prayer of compassion.



She says, “When my art speaks, I want it to say, ‘I believe.’ I believe in the beauty of our dreams, I believe in the possibility of peace.” She feels honored by the many personal experiences her collectors have shared with her of the direct impact that her artwork has had on their lives. To many, her work has often felt like a lifeline when they are going through difficult times. Others express a deep sense of peace and inspiration when viewing her work. Her profound focus also carries across mediums into her sculpture and intentional jewelry line. Khandro will also be Painting in Residence at L’Auberge de Sedona following this Artist Coffee Talk.

Marilyn Bos began to paint at an early age but after a near death experience her work took a new direction. To Bos the experience of painting opens a doorway into another world and when she works in her studio it is a transcendent experience. She says, “I believe painting is the most nonintrusive way to heal ourselves and others, silently without word or sound, through the eyes into the soul. Painting is my love and responsibility, and the gift is sharing it with others.” She finds that the painting takes on a life of its own with the finished piece often surprising her. Her use of layers, often 100-300 or more layers on a single painting, allows light and shadow to create the essence of the world she is creating. Each painting changes as the light reaches the various layers and the sculpted texture capturing the Canyons of the West and the abstractions of nature. You can meet her Painting in Residence at L’Auberge de Sedona on Sunday the 29th from 11am-2pm.

Goldenstein Gallery is located at 150 State Route 179, at the corner of SR179 and 89A.