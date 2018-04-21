Yang wins first round match at tennis singles state tournament

Senior Pei-Wen Yang led the way for the Mingus Union tennis teams at the individual state tournaments on Friday.

Yang beat Nunez of Peoria 6-0, 6-1 in the first round of the singles tournament on Friday at the Phoenix Tennis Center. She fell in the second round 6-0, 6-0 to Deondra Bacchus of Phoenix Thunderbird, the tournament’s six seed.

In doubles play, the team of Marauder seniors Kylie Densmore and Chelsea Clark lost to No. 4 seeded Halle Zadro and Annabelle Mulick from Tucson Catalina Foothills 6-1, 6-0 in the opening round.

On the boys side, Mingus Union sophomore John Valentine lost 6-2, 6-0 to D. Finch of Lake Havasu in the singles tournament at the Scottsdale Ranch Park and Tennis Center. In doubles, MUHS senior Pedro Cremasco and junior Brigham Peterson fell to No. 5 seeded Demetrio Ifantopulos/Eric Meyer Jr from Nogales 6-1, 6-1.