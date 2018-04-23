Full menu of music every week at Grasshopper Grill

The Grasshopper Grill, at the corner of Page Springs and Cornville Roads, this week features live entertainment Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday. Starting at 5:30 P.M., the region’s most popular and talented singers, songwriters, instrumentalists and bands cycle through the Cornville restaurant and bar.

The entertainment week kicks off Tuesdays with the relaxed style of Rick Busbea. Busbea offers up a great mix with a focus on covering favorites like Kenny Chesney and Jimmy Buffet. Hear “Cheeseburger in Paradise” takes on a whole new meaning. Not to be limited, however. Rick fears no genre and can be counted on to fill a wide range of requests from the furthest reaches of popular music.

Thursday, April 26, it’s acoustic rock musician Tommy ‘Rocks” Anderson. Tommy combines a mix of classic rock, pop, reggae, R&B and original songs along with the best of the Beatles to create truly memorable shows. Often incorporating a loop pedal into his solo acoustic shows, Tommy gets rave reviews from his audiences and is surely a performer you will not want to miss.

Friday, April 27, a notable and tasteful change of pace is in store with the smooth sounds of Solomon T. Flowing out melodies in a velvety mix of jazz, blues and dreamy ballads, Solomon woos his listeners with his distinctive smooth, nuanced presentation. His repertoire brings forward tunes both familiar and less so in a manner that is at once immediately appreciated while at the same time providing the perfect backdrop for dinner and conversation.



Saturday, April 28, come see the VanReed Brothers. This duo, comprised of Michael Reed on saxophone and Van Johnson (guitar and keyboards), offers up a fresh look on old favorites. With decades of pro performing between them, these two blend and bend the classic rock genre in a particularly entertaining way. Reed, on saxophone, is well known in the Verde Valley to pull off tasty, imaginative solos and interludes. Johnson holds down the vocals and guitar work. Together, an energy emerges that fills the room with great rhythm, familiar melody lines and solid delivery that well suits the intimate confines of The Grasshopper Grill’s lounge venue.

The Grasshopper Grill is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.. daily, located at 1160 S. Page Springs Road, Cornville.