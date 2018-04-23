New music this week

Willie Nelson – Last Man Standing

Sony Legacy Records

With Last Man Standing, Willie Nelson has added 11 essential new songs to his classic catalog. Comprised entirely of songs newly-penned by Willie along with longtime collaborator and producer Buddy Cannon, it is one of his most personal and introspective albums to-date. Last Man Standing finds Willie Nelson rolling at a creative peak, writing and singing and playing with the seasoned wit and wisdom that comes from the road.

Tracks include: Last Man Standing, Don’t Tell Noah, Bad Breath, Me and You, Something You Get Through, Ready to Roar, Heaven Is Closed, I Ain’t Got Nothin’, I’ll Try To Do Better Next Time.

Grouper – Grid of Points

Kranky Records

Not long after recording her tenth album Ruins, Liz Harris traveled to Wyoming to work on art and record music.

She found herself drawn towards the pairing of skeletal piano phrasing with spare, rich bursts of vocal harmony.

A series of stark songs emerged, minimal and vulnerable, woven with emotive silences. Inspired by “the idea that something is missing or cold,” the pieces float and fade like vignettes, implying as much as they reveal.

Grid Of Points stands as a concise and potently poetic addition to the Grouper catalog.

Tracks include: The Races, Parking Lot, Driving, Thanksgiving Song, Birthday Song, Blouse, Breathing.

The Beat Escape – Life Is Short The Answer’s Long

Bella Union Records

Life is Short The Answer’s Long is the debut album from Montreal electronic duo, The Beat Escape. Following the momentum of their debut single, Seeing is Forgetting, this album was written and recorded in their studio above a Montreal bar and at a country house in the Laurentians. It was mixed by Finland house DJ/producer Jori Hulkkonen, who the duo say, helped realize its ‘’driving, expansive and painterly sound.’’

Sublimely immersive, the album plays like a waking dream of near-psychedelic electronic pop. It moves to its own beat mapping a singular route through electronic territory and clearly builds on their experience DJ-ing together.

Tracks include: Sign Of Age, Moon In Aquarius, Limestone Alps, Where Water Ends, More Dreams, Then I Drift Away, Seeing Is Forgetting (Album Mix), Nemo Propheta (Extended Mix).