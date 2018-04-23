Valley Academy ‘monitoring the lead of our high schools’ on school closure

COTTONWOOD – When Arizona’s teachers don’t show up for work on Thursday, Cottonwood’s Valley Academy of Career and Technology Education may or may not be in session, District Superintendent Bob Weir said.

“We’re monitoring the lead of our high schools,” Weir said Monday as the career and technology education program has yet to decide whether to close its centralized program courses on Thursday. “Our kids belong to the other schools. We have one home-schooled kid.”