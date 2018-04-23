Weekend art show hosted by Red Rose Inspiration For Animals

Red Rose Inspiration For Animals, a volunteer based 501c3 supporting animal welfare has been promoting Art Shows in West Sedona since 2009. Created to help the non-profit generate revenue for the various programs and future healing center and potential veterinary spay/neuter clinic.

Red Rose is proud to represent some of the most talented artist. Displaying everything from clothing, accessories, totes, jewelry, flutes, paintings, mixed media art, stained glass, photography, home décor, pottery, glass art, handmade soap, Native American Fine Art and so much more.

Red Rose has upcoming shows April 28 and 29th and then again May 12 and 13th.

Featured artists include:

June Payne Hart is a very well- known wildlife artist .

Arizona Totes has beautiful handmade purses, totes, table runners, and wallets.

Karen Hammer creates unique stained glass as owls, hearts, dragonflies, and hummingbirds.

Jenny Emminger uses a signature process making clay mimic the red rocks of Sedona.

Alex Art Glass creates beautiful glass and metal sculptures, feathers and Warrior Shamans. Living in the desert Southwest they are surrounded by rugged beauty, spectacular vistas, awe inspiring sunsets and the rich tapestry of native culture. This was the inspiration for their signature piece, Comanche Moon. The natural agate stone is the focal point of the medallion center. Once this is done, the moon takes over and tells them which glass is the perfect finish. But the glass can only go so big. They blend into the canyons of Sedona with rust and verdigris patina.

Ross Mazur has been a full-time working artist all his life. Since the 1980’s he has focused his creative endeavors painting, shaping and embellishing handmade pulp paper. This kind of art can be hard, but satisfying, work. The end result of this effort is an interesting combination of production processes from raw materials to finished art pieces.

Jim Tunell has photography featuring the vanishing Southwest with Cowboys and Indian Themes, Bison, Horses, Critters and the Rest of the West. A known quote of Jim’s work “It has been said that the old west is a time gone by with values that are gone forever ... I say not so fast”.

Cheyanne L Rouse has a different style of photography her unique vision, she captures the subtle moods of the landscapes, the textures and maybe the ghosts that live on somehow in the rusted, abandoned artifacts of the West and Southwest. Using the whispers of light, color and form, she asks the old discarded objects to tell us their stories once again. Cheyenne’s photographs have been published worldwide in hundreds if not thousands of publications over the past 23 years. Her impressive clients include: Sunset Magazine, Subaru Drive Magazine, Outdoor Research Gear and many more.

These shows take place exclusively at the Olde Sedona Bar and Grill and Redrock Precision Motors at 1405 West Hwy 89A in West Sedona. The shows are not affiliated with any other events in town.

The artists display from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free parking and admission with live music by Gina Machovina a classically trained guitarist.