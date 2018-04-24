American Heritage to close Cottonwood campus Thursday, Camp Verde campus to remain open

VERDE VALLEY – Thursday, American Heritage Academy will close its K-12 Cottonwood campus as teachers will walk out of class with the rest of the state’s public school teachers.

But Camp Verde’s K-8 campus will remain open, Principal Lance Barnes said.

Although “most of our teachers will be out that day, we have enough para pros and subs to have school that Thursday,” Barnes said on Monday.

With a larger clientele at the Cottonwood campus, Principal Eric Evans said Monday that his school “projects that we will not have enough available staff on hand that day to ensure proper supervision, safety, and instruction for our students.”