Fighter jet crashes on Havasu airport runway (with video)

Road traffic was slowed near Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport on Tuesday after a multi-million dollar fighter jet rolled off of the runway.

According to U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Jenna Bingham, the F-16C aircraft was assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing. The plane diverted and attempted to land at Lake Havasu City Municipal Air Port at about 10:35 a.m. as part of a routine training flight.

During its landing, the aircraft departed the prepared landing surface and the pilot ejected safely, Bingham said. The pilot was in good condition, and was transported by first responders to Havasu Regional Medical Center.

From a distance, the plane’s nosecone became detached during the crash, as did the front portion of the aircraft’s canopy, as result of the pilot’s ejection.

Airport officials would not comment about the crash, and police officers at the scene advised that pedestrians remain at a distance of at least 1,000 feet from the crash site because of safety concerns in reference to chemicals and jet fuel.