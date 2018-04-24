Letter: It’s time for Anita Glazar to resign from Mingus Union School Board

Anita Glazar’s so-called opinion letter of the consolidation committee was an attempt to circumvent the committee. Just a plain attempt to make her views and only hers relevant.
This is a gross case of political malfeasance, and should not and cannot be tolerated.
It’s time for Anita Glazar to resign.
Walter McIntosh
Cottonwood
