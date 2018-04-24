Letter: Let’s allow Verde Valley voters to have final word on school district consolidation

I have a suggestion for the two warring factions of the Consolidation Advisory Committee.



I believe it is fairly safe to state that after several months of talking ad nauseaum you have basically gotten no closer to any kind of consensus.

Instead of incessantly spinning your wheels and going head to head trying to influence your personal biases on the outcome of the report, put the issue on the ballot and let the facts as required for a referendum come out.



It is the voters of the districts – not you – that should determine if this merger should go through.

I commend that COCSD’s board has already done this, and suggest that the members of the MUHSD board that are resisting letting this go to a vote are doing a disservice to their constituents.



I would agree with Phil Terbell, reminding those board members that voters that have supported bond issues and overrides in the past should have their say.



Otherwise, future funding by voters of MUHSD may become problematic if it is perceived that the board is not acting in a fiscally prudent manner – regardless if that is in fact the case or not.

Greg Bubp

Cottonwood