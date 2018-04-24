Mingus to close Thursday, reopen Friday (with video)

COTTONWOOD – Teacher Craig Mai’s virtual promise that Mingus Union teachers would walk out of the classroom for just one day only paved the way for the Mingus Union School Board to suspend classes at the high school Thursday

A mathematics teacher at Mingus Union, Mai told the board Monday that although the school’s teachers planned to participate in Thursday’s statewide teacher walkout, “we will be ready to be open for a regular school day on Friday, April 27.”

“Though no special vote has been taken,” Mai also told the board. “ We are duty bound to be at our posts.”

Although the board discussed, considered and again discussed two options presented by District Superintendent Penny Hargrove, it was the first option, the only option Hargrove said she “can be totally behind,” that the board selected – a one-day closure of the Mingus Union campus.

“In my opinion, we should follow with our sister districts and close school” on Thursday, April 26, Hargrove told the board.

“One of the many virtues we try to teach our students is to advocate for themselves and others,” Hargrove read Monday in a prepared statement to the board.

By being away from school on Thursday, Hargrove said that the school’s staff “can demonstrate to our students what advocacy looks like.”

Before the board’s 5-to-0 vote Monday. Mai said that the school’s teachers “are asking you to trust us.”

“We are asking you to do what is necessary for student safety,” he said.

Following the vote, Mingus Union Board President Anita Glazar said that it’s “really cool that our staff trusts us.”

“This is difficult,” she said. “We cannot support a strike, but we support increased educational funding.”

As classes will resume at Mingus Union on Friday, the school will add four hours of instruction for its seniors the week of May 20-25 “to make sure they have the required seat time to graduate,” Hargrove told the board.