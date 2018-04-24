Mingus Union baseball to face off against No. 20 Bradshaw Mountain

Mingus Union baseball will host a familiar foe tomorrow in the state play-in game while Marauder softball will open the postseason on Saturday.

No. 13 Mingus Union baseball will play No. 20 Bradshaw Mountain at home on Wednesday at 4 p.m. in the play-in game. The winner advances to the state tournament proper on Saturday.

The play-in tournament is eight games, with the winners facing the top eight seeds in the state tournament.

Mingus Union swept the regular season series against the Bears , wining 11-1 at home on Mar. 27 and 9-7 on the road on Mar. 29.

As one of the automatic qualifiers for State, Marauder softball will open their postseason campaign on Saturday at 10:15 a.m. at home.

The AIA didn’t release the rankings for the top eight schools but if Mingus Union remains No. 8, then they would face the winner of the No. 9 Coconino and No. 24 Prescott play-in game. If they moved up to seventh then they would host the winner of the No. 10 Bradshaw Mountain and No. 23 Peoria game in the first round.

The Marauders were No. 8 going into Monday’s 6-5 win over Bradshaw Mountain.