Mingus Union baseball to face off against No. 20 Bradshaw Mountain

Mingus Union baseball will host a familiar foe tomorrow in the state play-in game while Marauder softball will open the postseason on Saturday.
No. 13 Mingus Union baseball will play No. 20 Bradshaw Mountain at home on Wednesday at 4 p.m. in the play-in game. The winner advances to the state tournament proper on Saturday.
The play-in tournament is eight games, with the winners facing the top eight seeds in the state tournament.
Mingus Union swept the regular season series against the Bears , wining 11-1 at home on Mar. 27 and 9-7 on the road on Mar. 29.
As one of the automatic qualifiers for State, Marauder softball will open their postseason campaign on Saturday at 10:15 a.m. at home.
The AIA didn’t release the rankings for the top eight schools but if Mingus Union remains No. 8, then they would face the winner of the No. 9 Coconino and No. 24 Prescott play-in game. If they moved up to seventh then they would host the winner of the No. 10 Bradshaw Mountain and No. 23 Peoria game in the first round.
The Marauders were No. 8 going into Monday’s 6-5 win over Bradshaw Mountain.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.