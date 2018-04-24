SFD: Cause of trolley fire still unknown

SEDONA – Sedona Fire District found a trolley tour bus on fire along State Route 179 while responding to a medical emergency Monday morning.



“Engine 561 was responding from their station in the Chapel area to assist with a medical call in the [Village of Oak Creek] when they discovered a trolley tour bus that had caught on fire,” said Fire Investigator Rick Evans.

Crews quickly notified the dispatch center of the situation and went to work extinguishing the fire, according to an SFD media release. One passenger on the bus suffered a twisted ankle while exiting the vehicle.

“The fire was confined to the engine compartment,” said Evans. “But due to the large amount of electrical wiring, fuel sources and other equipment in the area of origin, we were not able to pinpoint the exact cause of the fire.”

Evans said that it was fortunate SFD discovered the fire when they did as "nearby grass and brush were beginning to burn just as the engine arrived."

-- Information provided by Sedona Fire District