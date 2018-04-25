Cottonwood-Oak Creek schools also to be closed Friday

Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Superintendent Steve King announced that the statewide teacher walkout that will commence April 26 has necessitated an additional school closure day for C-OC schools April 27.

Cottonwood-Oak Creek previously announced the closure of schools Thursday, April 26.

King now also has determined “there will not be adequate staffing to staff our schools either Thursday or Friday therefore necessitating the closure on Friday, April 27th, 2018 as well. Our hope is that school will resume on Monday, April 30th, 2018, and we will provide information as it becomes available. Communication will continue to be posted on the district website at cocsd.us and social media.”

King continued: “Your support for COCSD and understanding during this unprecedented time are much appreciated. All schools will be closed and no transportation will be provided.”

Food Service:

• Sack lunches will be served in the cafeteria at CES and at OCS for all community children under the age of 18 both days from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• Lunches will also be served at Mingus Union High School, 1801 E. Fir St., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• The District Office will remain open during normal business hours

• Bright Bears Preschool and CASPER Preschool will remain open for currently registered preschool students

District Activity:

• FREE Family movie showing events on both days at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at COCSD District Office Gym, 1 N. Willard St., Cottonwood. Popcorn will be provided.