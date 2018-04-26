Letter: Art at the Clark a blizzard of color and talent

Editor:

There is a blizzard of color at the Clarkdale Memorial Library. If you have not yet visited the library since it was pulled from the brink of annihilation by a group of dedicated and talented local citizens, now would be a good time to stop by.

Art at the Clark is featuring art from the Clarkdale-Jerome School. The 1st grade’s rendition of Van Gogh’s “Starry Night” will knock your socks off. 1st graders. Really.

The sculptures from the 7th-8th grades are gorgeous, swoopy, graceful things. After your senses have taken them in, see if you can figure out how they were made. (No peeking.)

While you’re at the library, pick up a gift bundle of 2-3 books specially selected by the librarians for Mother’s Day. Each bundle is tied in a pretty ribbon and comes with a little card for you to write a note to your favorite Mom.

Cynthia Malla

Cottonwood