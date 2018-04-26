Letter: If it were up to me, you walk out; you’re fired

Editor:

I agree that K-12 teachers are not paid nearly as much as they should. But they also are not flipping burgers for minimum wage, and name me one other profession that affords a 2+ month “break” every year.

Yes, teaching is not 9-to-5. In some ways, it’s closer to 24/7. And let’s not forget pension, general healthcare benefits, and more, eh?

However, if you choose to be a K-12 teacher, you know from the start that you are not choosing a profession that will fill your bank account.

It’s a labor of passion, not profit.

How a man or woman who has dedicated himself/herself to this calling can abandon said initial dedication at the risk of the students he/she wants to teach is beyond me.

Alas, when the union speaks, the Eloi listen. Shame shame shame on teachers who put their pocketbooks before their pupils.

If it were up to me, you walk out; you’re fired.

Michael Westlund

Clarkdale