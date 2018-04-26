Letter: Mingus students step up big time in ‘Crazy for You’

Editor:
In these divided times, all of Cottonwood can be unified in praise of the production of CRAZY FOR YOU at MUHS. The show is performed with an infectious, youthful, exuberant joy. These kids got rhythm.
Put on your tap shoes and go see this show!
James Scheid
Cottonwood
