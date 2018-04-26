Letter: People with plenty need to leave legacy of generosity for Arizona

Editor:

Wouldn’t it be a piece of Heaven if people with plenty stepped up and said, “We want to leave a legacy of generosity to the people of our state. We want to give a portion of our plenty to lift up the schools in Arizona; to supply teachers and staff with good salaries; counselors to help the struggling students and their families; and provide a rich curriculum for all students.”

We are a state strong in resources – Retirees with both wealth and wisdom and many Prosperous Corporations.

Wouldn’t it be a slice of Heaven to see those Retirees and Corporations rise up and say, “We want to help the struggling education system in our State. We want to leave a Legacy of Generosity and Hope to the young generation going through our school systems.



In return we hope to see students moving beyond their challenges to become contributing members of our great State of Arizona.

Our Legislature and Governor could help create this Legacy - a new revenue stream flowing from the Abundance of wealthy people and corporations into the lives of students who otherwise see themselves with limited futures through our schools.



The resources are there. Will those who hold them be generous to help? That would be a Legacy Arizona could be proud of.

Deborah Marston

Cottonwood