Cottonwood Police Department releases annual report

Earlier this month, Cottonwood Police Department released its 2017 report. The report includes an outline of the department's strategic plan as well as crime statistics. Here are some key takeaways:

STRATEGIC PLAN

Cottonwood PD's strategic plan lists goals and objectives to be completed between 2017 and 2021. The direction is derived from the department’s mission statement and vision.

Some completed initiatives outlined in the Cottonwood PD strategic plan include improving and expanding multi-housing programs and collaborating with the Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce to increase safety on private property.

BY THE NUMBERS

In 2017, 959 arrests were made. Of these 959 arrests, 24 involved a level of force.

The Cottonwood Public Safety Communication Center (CPSCC) received 24,251 911 calls. According to the report, CPSCC receives an average of 2,022 911 calls per month with July being the busiest month from 2017 with 2,294 911 calls. CPSCC acts as a backup answering point for the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office, Sedona Police Department and Payson Police Department.



A total of 142 cases were assigned to the Criminal Investigation Unit. This unit investigates major crimes that require resources not available within the patrol division. Of these 142 cases, 38 led to an arrest.

The Professional Standards Unit is responsible for investigating complaints alleging a violation of the department. In 2017, there was a total of 14 incidents. Seven were internal complaints and seven were external complaints.

OTHER TRENDS

Aggravated assault against police declined in 2017 but assaults with knives and firearms increased.

There has been a slight increase in vehicle thefts but a decline in shoplifting.

Assault has steadily increased over the last few years but there was a decline in 2017.

Controlled substance use like meth has seen a steady decline since 2015 but increased by more than half in 2017. Possession of marijuana offenses has declined over the last three years.

Sex offenses increased in 2017.

VICTIMS ASSISTANCE PROGRAM

Cottonwood PD established a Victims Assistance Program early this year through the efforts of Detective James Repp and retired law enforcement officer Jack Wye via the funding of the Victim Assistance Grant.

“The Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Victim Assistance Grant was initially awarded for a 1 year period, but through quick recognition of the need for the position within the department, it was then increased to a 3 year period with an award amount of $175,695.00 in late 2017,” the report stated.

Johannah Rutschow was hired in January as a victims advocate for Cottonwood PD. In her position, Rutschow has honed in her role by researching and developing a network among judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys and clinical service providers as well as those in local law enforcement.

NEIGHBORHOOD OFFICER PROGRAM

The Cottonwood Police Department developed the Neighborhood Officer Program in 2016. The program divides the city into nine “distinct neighborhoods” and acts as a liaison between the police, community and variety of different agencies. cottonwoodaz.gov/522/Find-Your-Neighborhood-Officer to locate your neighborhood and identify who your assigned officer is.

SAFE SHOPPER/COMMUNITY PROGRAM

This program is intended to reduce incidents that impact the safety of businesses by granting officers the authority to approach individuals who may be engaging in “business solicitation or solicitation for money or other goods on private property without the express written consent of the owner.”

Sign up by visiting the Cottonwood website.

