Meeting will determine fate of Fort Verde Days

CAMP VERDE – A few weeks back, Camp Verde Promotions was forced to pull the proverbial plug on the annual Cornfest event due to a lack of community support – volunteers.

At 6 p.m. May 1 in the Camp Verde Community Library, 130 Black Bridge Loop Road, the community’s event coordinators will consider the future of Fort Verde Days.

Though the volunteer organization is planning for Fort Verde Days to take place as it does each year, the second weekend in October, its leadership will “know more after that meeting takes place,” said Julie Scott, vice president of Camp Verde Promotions.

“We plan on having Fort Verde Days if we receive enough interest from the public,” she said.

Meaning, they need volunteers. As always.

Nikki Miller, longtime Camp Verde Promotions leadership and current board member, said she doesn’t want to see Fort Verde Days go away like Cornfest. In fact, the volunteer group is “working to continue Fort Verde Days.”

“If we have many people there that are willing to work to organize and help with the event, Fort Verde Days will probably be a go for this year,” Miller said. There’s “too much history to let go. But again, if the community isn’t interested, why should we pull our teeth?”

It’s not so much about money that Camp Verde Promotions needs, Miller said. It’s people. Lots of people.

“We need able bodies that are willing to help with this,” Miller said. “How do you hire people for that or for even the setting up and breaking down and little things like trash pick-up? Put an ad in the paper? Who will hire and how much time will that take? Not to say the paperwork that would go along with that aspect. We don’t need more work to do. So money is not the answer. Manpower is.”

Miller said that Camp Verde Promotions is looking for anyone interested in becoming involved with the planning Fort Verde Days “to come to the meeting, volunteer and/or sign up to be on a committee.”

At the meeting, prospective volunteers will learn about the various committees and their responsibilities.

“If volunteers and committees become manned, Fort Verde Days will not be in jeopardy of being suspended,” Miller said.

For more information, visit https://www.campverdepromotions.org.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42