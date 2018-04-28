Nayadin Persaud to replace Griffin as Oak Creek School principal

COTTONWOOD – Runner-up earlier this year to Kelli Rhoda for the principalship at Mountain View Preparatory, Nayadin Persaud has been chosen by Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District Superintendent Steve King to become the next principal at Oak Creek School in Cornville.

Subject to approval by the district’s governing board, Persaud would succeed Christine Griffin, who resigned, effective June 8.

Persaud, who taught kindergarten at Oak Creek School in 2016-2017, teaches fifth grade this year at Mountain View Preparatory.

King said Thursday that Persaud was one of four candidates to interview for the opening at Oak Creek, and the position’s only internal candidate.

The board will meet at 5:30 p.m. May 1.

