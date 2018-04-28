Obituary: Harold Kenneth Stratman 1935-2018

Harold Kenneth “Shorty” Stratman, 82, died April 19, 2018, at his home in Camp Verde, Arizona. Harold was born on a farm in Culbertson, Nebraska, on Dec. 15, 1935.

He served in the United States Army from 1954 to 1957 and was in the reserves until 1962.

In 1958, he went to work for El Paso Natural Gas as a pipeline welder and retiring as a superintendent. Upon retiring in 1993 from El Paso Natural Gas, he and his beloved wife, Tressie, moved to Camp Verde, Arizona.





Harold enjoyed life to its fullest. He loved to fish, hunt, camp and his family, and belonged to the VFW, American Legion and the Elks Club. He was a friend to everyone he met.





Harold is survived by Tressie Glenda Stratman, his wife of 53 years; son, John (Laura) Stratman; daughter, Susan (Dwayne) Nelson; five grandsons, Westin Nelson, Kenneth Stratman, John Stratman, Adam Nelson and Cody Stratman; and eight great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by parents, John and Christine Stratman, two brothers and one sister.



To honor his wishes there will be no services.

Condolences can be shared at www.buelerfuneralhome.com. Donations can be sent to https://www.lungcancerresearchfoundation.org/donate in lieu of Harold K. Stratman.





Information provided by survivors.