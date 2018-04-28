Obituary: Ron Schoenwiese

Ron Schoenwiese of Sedona, Arizona, died April 10, 2018. He was a member of the VFW Post 7400, the Marine Corps League Sedona Detachment 1237 and the Knights of Columbus Verde Council #2493.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 12, 2018, at 1 p.m., at the VFW Post 7400, 705 E. Aspen Street in Cottonwood, Arizona.
An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com
Information provided by survivors.
