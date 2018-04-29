Fun-filled evening in store at Jerome Art Walk

Another great spring evening is in store for locals and visitors in this mile high mountain town. First Saturday Jerome Art Walk on May 5th will be a party filled with art, music, refreshments and great conversation at the 20 galleries and studios.

There is so much to see that it is impossible to visit everything in one walk. Make a night of it on May 5th from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Have dinner at one of the great restaurants or spend the night at a Bed and Breakfast. With gallery openings, open studios, live music and delicious treats at some stops, this is one spring night that will delight. Wine tasting, live music at The Mile High Grill and The Spirit Room or perhaps some delicious candy from Rickeldoris are all bonuses to a fun-filled day and night on the town.

Experience all that Jerome has to offer. Get in the springtime groove in Jerome while you enjoy some fantastic art. Be sure to stop in Gallery 527 to say goodbye to Donna and Ken Chesler who are closing the gallery at the end of May.

Shortly after this month’s Art Walk, Cody DeLong will be leaving to lead another rafting expedition through the Grand Canyon for artists. They will paint each morning and evening in camp, while running the rapids during the middle of the day. Stop in for live music and great art. CodyDeLong.com 300 Hull Ave. between the Visitor’s center and Spook Hall.

Made in Jerome Pottery is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with some tunes from south of the border. Stop by for a listen, a snack and have a look at the work by our local artists.

In the New State Motor Company, you will find a life-sized clay bust sculpture by Janie Layers titled: The Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. Janie will also have a new line of handmade, olive oil based, Bathsheba Soaps in the Jerome Bible Art Museum gift shop.

Pura Vida Gallery will be showcasing the slumped glass artwork of Mark Hines during the May 5th Jerome Art Walk. Modern and functional, Mark produces large and varied pieces that provide interior designers with elements that either accent or showcase a space. Mark’s designs have been shown in Architectural Digest and his pieces are in collections worldwide. Join Pura Vida for chocolates and champagne during the evening of the Art Walk and meet Mark and see his new exciting designs.

Threads on Main is proud to host the nationally known artist behind our best-selling artful handbags. Renee Sonnichsen of Oregon City, Oregon will be present at our May 5th Art Walk to showcase some of her newest designs of vegan handbags. Created with marine grade vinyl, repurposed airline cables, and wooden bases, these bags are strong, sexy, and smart. Join us at Threads on Main from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on May 5th for a champagne and chocolate reception and meet Renee Sonnichsen.

Dan and Nina Moore from Oxide Studio are the featured Artists at Firefly for the May Art Walk. The artists will be on hand from 5 to 8 p.m. with a 10 percent off discount on this new work. Graphic representations of Arizona’s unique plant life were the inspiration for their botanical themed panels, the first pieces created at The Oxide Studio which is located in the Willo Historic District in downtown Phoenix. Daniel Moore’s photographic background influenced the choice to “frame” each design within the confines of a rectangle, producing a contemporary, somewhat formal presentation that contrasts well with the colors and organic forms in its environment.

Zen Mountain Gallery has a lot of new work for May Art Walk. The gallery has two new jewelers Leonor Pisano who works in copper and natural elements native to the Sonoran Desert such as cholla wood. Our other new jeweler is Celeste Michelotti who works in gold and silver with fine gemstones. Jahn Baker has new jewelry designs and we also have new jewelry from our jewelers who are long established in the gallery Komala Rohde and Nancy Bihler. The gallery also has new pottery from Luna Patterson and Laura Pokorny, both of who will be in the gallery for Art Walk. Please join us for a glass of wine, meet many of our artists and find something special to take home.

The Jerome Artists’ Cooperative Gallery kicks off a solo show of new work by Mark Lucas on Jerome’s First Saturday Art Walk with a reception for the Jerome based glass artist from 5-8 p.m. at the Jerome Artists’ Cooperative Gallery, ground floor of the historic Hotel Jerome.

The show’s title, “Delving,” aptly describes Mark Lucas’ approach to art and life. “When I start a project,” Lucas confides, “I tend to obsess and dive in, allowing it to totally encompass my mind and my time.” With such deep dives, it’s inevitable that both the light and the dark sides of life are likely to surface. Lucas feels it’s important to examine all areas of life to better understand who we truly are. Mark Lucas works mostly with a torch and borosilicate glass. He has been working in glass for eighteen years, having started his career when he was eighteen years old. One astonishing feature about his glass art is that his figures are full life-size works of art. In “Delving,” you will witness an intense cobalt blue glass female form standing upright. This figure alone has taken Lucas over four months to complete. The show runs May 5 to July 4. The Jerome Artists’ Cooperative Gallery is located at 502 Main Street .









After almost 14 years of business in Jerome, Gallery 527 will be closing its doors during the month of May. Owners Ken and Donna Chesler have featured local artists in a beautifully restored historic building. Stop by the May Art Walk for a final farewell.” Some artists may have special discounts. For more information on Jerome Art Walk, contact Donna at 928.301.3004.