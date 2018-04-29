Leon Littlebird and Will Clipman bring Worldbeat grooves to OTCA

The Old Town Center for the Arts is presenting a special Cinco De SunDog Concert at the Old Town Center for the Arts on Saturday, May 5th at 7:00 p.m.

The SunDog Twins (aka, Leon Littlebird & Will Clipman) first met as floating Artists-in-Residence on a two-week, 256-mile rafting expedition through the Grand Canyon in 2012.

Their simpatico was immediate: not only did the Rocky Mountain troubadour and the Sonoran Desert drummer become fast friends, they also discovered an innate gift for composing and improvising together. Their concert at Coconino Center for the Arts in Flagstaff cemented the duo’s performing chops, and was followed by successful shows throughout Arizona and Colorado, culminating in the recording of their new album Shadow Chant.

Leon and Will call their unique sound Big Skillet Music: an eclectic and inclusive blend of topical folk-rock, historical ballads, love songs, paeans to the natural beauty of the American Southwest, and neo-traditional worldbeat grooves that skillfully melds Leon’s deft guitar and Native American flute artistry with Will’s patented pan-global percussive pulse. The unifying thread in this multifarious musical mélange is Leon’s rich baritone, in which his poetic lyrics and compelling storylines soar over the sonic landscape of the duo’s multi-instrumental explorations.

The SunDog Twins 2018 Spring Tour will bring Leon & Will to central Arizona’s premiere concert venue Old Town Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 5th, a show the duo is playfully billing as Cinco de SunDog! Their inspiring stage presence and scintillating sound will be further embellished by their talents as raconteurs, so expect both tears and laughter along with a foot-stompin’ good ol’ time at this don’t-miss concert event of the Spring season!

Tickets for The SunDog Twins are $18 in advance, $20 at the door, and $25 priority seating in the first 3 rows. Tickets are available online at www.showtix4u.com, in Cottonwood at Desert Dancer and Mount Hope Natural Foods. In Sedona find tickets at the Literate Lizard Bookstore. Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 5th Street & Main in Old Town Cottonwood. For more information please visit oldtowncenter.org or call Elena Bullard at 928.634.0940. Artist Contact: Will Clipman, williamclipman@aol.com | 520.591.0776