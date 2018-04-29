Local Promoters Celebrate 4 Years With Concert At Main Stage

This Friday is Main Stage's monthly "First Friday's Dance Party" with DJ ill.Ego. DJ ill.Ego's performance roots began at Cottonwood's Main Stage and have seen him garner a thriving and ever-growing fan base not just in the Verde Valley but throughout Arizona. Ill.Ego has been begun opening for national acts in Flagstaff and Phoenix-area music venues and clubs. Attendees can expect a high-energy dance party featuring music and songs from a variety of genres and decades. The event is free and begins at 9 p.m..

Saturday, rock local promoters Syntheticide Entertainment celebrating their 4th Anniversary with a concert at the venue. The concert will feature Phoenix-based hard rock acts Throw Logic and SINSHRIFT as well Cottonwood's own Elysian Drive. The doors open at 8 p.m. with the show beginning at 9 p.m. The ticket price for the concert is $10.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature weekly Karaoke with host Red Bear at 8 p.m. Tuesdays are Pub Trivia with hosts Brett and Candy at 7 p.m., followed by more Karaoke at 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays are "This Ain't Your Grandma's Bingo" with host Penny Smith, cash prizes, and drink specials. Bingo begins at 7 p.m. Thursdays see the "Bottom Line Jam" with the Bottom Line Band at 7 p.m. The venue is closed on Sundays.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to close and 9 a.m to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.