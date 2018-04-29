Meet World Peace Artist Andrea Smith

Andrea has just returned from the Great Pyramid in Cairo. This was her 15th journey into the pyramid and the paws of the Sphinx. Stop by the Andrea Smith Gallery on Friday, where Andrea will have a gift for each attendee from the land of the Pharaohs. She will also talk about next year’s journey to Egypt, which Andrea is sponsoring with the Beyond Words Publishing. Her Guests on next year’s journey will be James Twyman and Hollister Rand.

Often referred to as a painter of the spirit, Andrea creates her colorful paintings in an unusual outdoor studio where the natural sunlight illuminates everything she paints. She works with a myriad of mediums, including acrylics, pastels, and watercolors. Collectors of Andrea’s work range from presidents to dignitaries to everyday art enthusiasts. Andrea enjoys lecturing and administering her painting workshops for her fans around the globe.



Andrea will also be signing copies of her Coloring Book Based on A Course in Miracles, and get a sneak peek at some of the paintings featured in her new oracle deck, scheduled for release this summer.

For information about this event call the Andrea Smith Gallery at 928-203-9002 or visit our website at www.andreasmithgallery.com.

