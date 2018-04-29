Verde Valley residents’ eyes are especially on the Great Sedona Chili Cook-Off

The Rotary Club of Sedona will be hosting its eighth annual Great Sedona Chili Cook-Off on Saturday, May 5 at Tlaquepaque Arts and Crafts Village 336 State Route 179, Sedona.

This is a part of the Tlaquepaque Arts and Crafts Village’s Cinco de Mayo Fiesta weekend. The Great Sedona Chili Cook-Off runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $15 and children under twelve are free. Top chefs from area restaurants along with a number of community leaders are busy perfecting their special chili recipes, which can be sampled at festive booths in Tlaquepaque’s Calle de Independencia.

Last year’s Chili Cook-Off community competition was very close with Cottonwood’s mayor Tim Elinski winning by a very narrow margin over Sedona’s Mayor Sandy Moriarty who took 2nd place. However, this year all community contestants are firing up for a friendly competition as proclaimed by Kris Kazian, Chief of the Sedona Fire District and Sedona’s Mayor Sandy Moriarty.

“Firefighters are known for their cooking and last year we narrowly lost as reigning champs. We are hungry to win our title back, exclaims Kris Kazian, Chief of the Sedona Fire District.” Sedona’s Mayor Sandy Moriarty asserts “my team and I are looking forward to another fun, exciting and delicious Chili Cook-Off and the friendly competition in the Community Category. We will be serving a new secret recipe chili this year, hope everyone will come to taste it.”

Come and cheer on your favorite “hot” chili cook-off restaurants, who will vie for the 2018 Restaurant Chili Championship. Enjoy different types of chili from chefs at Vino di Sedona, Café Paleo Brio, El Rincon, Orchards on Oak Creek and Tamaliza Café.

There are also a number of other awards including the Restaurant Judges’ Award and Peoples’ Choice Award plus cash prizes and trophies. Competing for the community’s judge choice are Sedona’s Mayor Sandy Moriarty, Cottonwood’s Mayor Tim Elinski, and Kris Kazian, Chief of the Sedona Fire District and Clarkdale’s City Councilor Scott Buckley. The judges are Sam Williams, Jeff Smedstad and Linda Goldenstein.

Another exciting part of this event is the Rotary Club of Sedona’s Silent Auction where you can either buy it now or bid for your favorite items. Check out the great number of items such as golf for two at Seven Canyons; one night stay at Enchantment Resort with breakfast for two; two coach Seats on Verde Canyon Railroad; MediSpa makeover; four rounds of golf at Oakcreek Country Club; gift certificate for sunglasses or prescription glasses at Eye Boutique of Sedona (value up to $1200 compliments of Dr. Carolyn Martin); restaurant certificates from Picazzo, Healthy Italian Kitchen, Relics Restaurant and Roadhouse, Szechuan Restaurant and many, many more.

This year the Rotary Club of Sedona is using the proceeds from the Sedona Chili Cook-Off to fund programs and activities that aid our youth such as the Youth Leadership Training Camp, Verde Valley Imagination Library (monthly books sent to Verde Valley children, from birth to 5 years old to prepare them for school), college scholarships, and a youth foreign exchange program. Also benefitting from the proceeds are local and international programs such as the anti-human trafficking initiative, St. Andrew’s community dinners, Sedona Public Library, program promoting ethics in business, Highway 89A clean-up and Rotary International’s work on the eradication of polio, emergency shelters for disaster victims along with other local, national and international programs.

Major sponsors for this event are Goldenstein Gallery, Sedona Dental Arts, Paul and Mara Majane, John and Veronica Crawford, David Simmer, John Terhune, Deborah Amey, Holli Ploog, Kincaid Financial Advisors, Hamman Custom Homes, Catherine Moore, and Bailor Insurance, LLC. In-kind sponsors are Tlaquepaque, Oak Creek Brewing (beer garden), Page Springs Winery (wine), Walgreens (water), Pink Jeep (shuttle), Church of the Red Rocks (parking), Sedona Oak Creek School District (parking), and Dawson and Rosenthal (parking).