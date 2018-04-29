Village Gallery May Art Walk full of heart

Once again, the Village Gallery of Local Artists will host its popular First Friday Art Walk, featuring talented area member/artists whose works are on display in the unique art space in the Village of Oak Creek.

The May 4th Art Walk will showcase the uplifting and multi-faceted arts of Tina Marie Birkhoff and Christine Owens.

From an early age, Tina Marie Birkhoff challenged herself to make life better through creativity- from handmade holiday cards for family and friends in early life to a BFA in Interior Architecture from Northern Illinois University and Senior Store Designer for Montgomery Ward Corp until the first of her children was born.

She produced artistic creations which she hoped would “hold a silent prayer of peace, hope, safety and joy” for those who experienced them. Tina and her husband live in Dewey, Arizona, but return often to visit family in Illinois. Her work has been displayed in galleries across the Midwest and in Arizona

“Now that I am an empty nester, I have reconnected with my art, and I find many forms of artistic media to be encouragingly creative,” she said. “My watercolor birds are snippets of joy, the ‘pantry preserves’ are reminders of home safety and comfort, my Angel paintings encourage others to feel safe, and my children’s animal designs on tee shirts and lap throws bring whimsy and happiness.” After a full career in the creative arts, she hopes that, in a world of discontent, her art can bring an inner sense of hope for tomorrow to anyone who sees it.

Christine Owens is 22 and currently studying Art Education at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. She is extremely passionate about creating art from the heart and cultivating everyday life experience, beliefs, and emotions into a creation in which “I am expressing my most authentic self onto canvas for the world to see. I like to think of creating as similar to journaling, but with images instead of words; I feel there is a sacred and healing movement to the act of creating. I hope you enjoy and feel deeply connected to my work.”

The public is invited to meet Tina Marie Birkhoff and Christine Owens at the Village Gallery Art Walk, May 4th, 5-8 p.m. where they will be available for discussion and questions. Refreshments will be served and other gallery artists will be attending.

The Village Gallery of Local Artists is open daily from 10 a.m.– 6 p.m., 6500 Hwy 179 at Cortez roundabout. www.sedonalocalartists.com

