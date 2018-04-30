Commercial fire in Camp Verde; evacuations ordered in Tinder Fire

CAMP VERDE -- Copper Canyon Fire & Medical Authority and several other Verde Valley fire agencies were called to a commercial building fire in the 340 block of South Main Street in Camp Verde Sunday.

Eric Strauss, Copper Canyon Fire & Medical Authority battalion chief, said fire crews noticed a thick layer of smoke in downtown Camp Verde at about 4:50 a.m., April 29, while returning from a brush fire assignment.

Fire crews proceeded to 348 South Main St. to find the former Ming House Restaurant with smoke coming from the roof and rear of the structure, said Strauss. Crews contacted Cottonwood Regional Dispatch and had a commercial fire assignment dispatched. The remaining balance of the assignment was dispatched from Copper Canyon Fire and Medical, along with emergency crews from Verde Valley Fire Station 31, Verde Valley Ambulance and Sedona Fire, Station 3.

Strauss said the emergency crews employed an offensive fire attack, making entry into the building. Crews encountered heavy smoke that was banked to the floor with high heat temperatures. As crews made their way to the back of the building, a large fire was found in the southwest corner along with fire extension into the attic space.

“With aggressive firefighting tactics, crews were able to bring the fire under control in approximately 20 minutes,” said Strauss. “The building sustained heavy fire and smoke damage at the rear of the structure. The structure was under renovations at the time of the fire. Nobody was found to be in the structure at the time of the fire, and no emergency crews reported any injuries at the time of the incident. The fire is under investigation at this time.”

- Information provided by Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority

Tinder Fire evacuations

BLUE RIDGE – The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office has ordered an evacuation for all Blue Ridge Tinder Fire affected communities north, east and west of Hwy 87 including Moquis Ranchettes, all Starlight Pines, all Clear Creek, all Timber Ranch, all Tamarron, Pine Canyon, Blue Ridge Estates, Ponderossa Pines and Mogollon Ranches.

A reception for evacuated residents at the Winslow Junior High School, 1100 N. Colorado Ave.. Residents are advised to evacuate north on State Hwy 87 as southbound roads are currently closed.

An animal shelter (for large and small animals) is available at Holbrook Navajo County Fairgrounds.

Smoke from the fire may increase as winds pick-up. Coconino County health officials are encouraging individuals to take precautions to protect themselves from health effects of wildfire smoke. People with pre-existing conditions should avoid exposure to the smoke as much as possible, and consult their physician if they have questions.

- Information provided by Coconino County Sheriff’s Office