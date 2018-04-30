Cottonwood-Oak Creek to reopen schools Tuesday

COTTONWOOD – At Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District, three days is more than enough, as schools will reopen with regular sessions on Tuesday, District Superintendent Steve King announced Monday.

On April 26, King closed the district’s five schools in response to the Red4Ed teacher walk-out, in which the state’s educators were not satisfied with Governor Doug Ducey’s pledge to pay increases for teachers.

Cottonwood-Oak Creek teachers have been out of the classroom since Thursday, with some traveling to Phoenix to be part of the state-wide Red4Ed movement.

King said that he expects “close to 90 percent” of the district’s educators back in the classroom on Tuesday, which he said “is average, with typical absences and such.”

As for the movement, King said that educators “remain committed to the Red4Ed movement.”

“I’d also like to take a moment to express my great thanks and appreciation to local community members, agencies and groups for stepping up to support our children in this most difficult time,” King stated in a letter to the district’s families. “I also want to thank our staff, including our teachers, for reclaiming their voice in their advocacy for the children that we serve.”

King also announced that both transportation and food service “will resume as normal.”

