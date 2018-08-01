Aaron Martin, 20, arrested in connection with alleged drive-by shooting in Verde Village

A 20-year-old Verde Village man was arrested early Wednesday morning following an alleged drive-by shooting in Verde Village.

According to a news release from Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Media Relations Coordinator Dwight D’Evelyn, Aaron Martin, 20, was arrested and booked in the Yavapai County Jail in Camp Verde on felony charges that include attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, endangerment, disorderly conduct, drive-by shooting, shooting at an occupied structure and two active warrants. YCSO was assisted by a DPS Ranger Helicopter crew.

While Martin already is in custody, the arrest of a second suspect is expected Wednesday, said D’Evelyn

D’Evelyn explained that on July 31, around 7:30 p.m., Martin allegedly shot several rounds from a firearm toward a man seated on the front porch of a home in the 5900 block of East River Run Drive in Verde Village.

“At the time,” said D’Evelyn, “Martin was a passenger in a moving vehicle. Although several rounds struck the home, Martin missed his target and fortunately no one in the home was injured.”



The suspect vehicle was identified as a white hatchback and ultimately located by a YCSO deputy driving on Posse Trail in Verde Village. The suspect vehicle eventually stopped in the 2300 block of Posse Trail and the passenger, later confirmed as Martin, ran with a deputy in pursuit.

“The suspect was able to escape along with the driver at that time,” said D’Evelyn. “YCSO detectives later located suspect Martin and he was booked early this morning.”

D’Evelyn said a firearm was recovered during the investigation.

Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or the YCSO website: www.ycsoaz.gov.