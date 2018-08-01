Big changes, new beginnings at The Collective Sedona

The Community Market returns to The Collective Sedona every Saturday in August from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting this Saturday, August 4.

The Collective Sedona and Spirit Wind Farm Store are hoping residents of the VOC and Sedona will support this weekly event so it will grow and thrive.

Each week more vendors are added to the list, so mark your calendars for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday morning and support your source for fresh, locally-farmed produce, mind-body-spirit wellness products, and local art and jewelry.

The Market runs rain or shine as there is ample covered space to keep the rain away. For more information or to become a vendor, call Joseph at 928-202-0936 or e-mail Rodney at rboden@fenixpcg.com

The Collective Sedona’s monthly Second Saturday event is changing its time and adding more fun & food. Mark your calendars for August 11th when the Second Saturday festivities run 4-7 p.m. with the band Thunder & Lightnin’ playing in the courtyard behind Bearcloud Gallery.

The Collective Sedona artists Bearcloud and Terry van Loenen of Sculptured Wildlife will have their work on display along with vendors from the Saturday Community Farm Market set up to share their knowledge, wisdom, and wares with you. There will also be ample local organic foods and produce available through the Spirit Wind Farm Store.

All this goodness is just steps away from restaurants like Cucina Rustica, Miley’s, Corner Table and JWine Bistro. Don’t forget dessert at Rocky Road Ice Cream Shop. And in celebration of Rotten Johnny’s Wood Fired Pizza Pie’s Grand Opening, the Collective will be raffling off two free pizzas -- all you have to do is show up and collect your ticket and you are entered to win.

So come support a night of free music and art under the setting sun on August 11th, 4 to 7 p.m.



More information at TheCollectiveSedona.com

