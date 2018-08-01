Big Park students excel on 2018 AZ Merit, Aims Science, Azella Assessments

Once again, Big Park Community School students have demonstrated growth on the 2018 AZ Merit, Aims Science, and Azella Assessments. We are proud of their continued progress. They have scored higher than the state average scores in all areas (with the exception of one subtest) and significantly higher than the district average in every measure.



This improvement is due to the quality of teaching and learning that has been fostered at our school. The influence of the International Baccalaureate Primary Years Program with its focus on critical thinking, problem-solving, and approaches to learning, along with the additional resource of Chromebooks stimulated the improvement in student achievement. Community members tutoring and supporting small group instruction in the classrooms added to the richness of the learning process.



Despite the turmoil surrounding the closure of our school, our students remained focused, encouraged by their teachers and tried their very best on the assessments. Congratulations Big Park students and teachers! We are proud of this important accomplishment!

-- Debbie Jones, Principal