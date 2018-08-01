Sedona Red Rock Trail Fund raises $160,000+ for maintenance, development of area trails

The trail work season that begins this October in the Red Rock Ranger District will be funded in part, through contributions totaling over $160,000 made by the Sedona Red Rock Trail Fund.

“Our supporters have really raised the bar this year,” said SRRTF President Kevin Adams.

The SRRTF raised this record amount from a diverse group including the Sedona Trail Keepers, Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau, City of Sedona, the Verde Valley Cyclists Coalition, Sedona Real Inn & Suites, Over the Edge Sports, REI, Sedona Westerners, several private foundations, and hundreds of donations from local individuals and businesses, many collected at the various SRRTF donation kiosks.

“It isn’t just hikers, runners and bikers helping to raise these funds, a local equestrian organized our booth at the Sedona Mountain Bike Festival this year helping us raise thousands of dollars from visiting mountain bikers,” Adams added.

“Funds raised by the SRRTF will be used to maintain non-motorized trails in the Coconino National Forest’s Red Rock Ranger District close to Sedona and VOC, and to hire crews and organize community volunteer trail work days to initiate the construction of the 27-mile Western Gateway trail system being built over the next three years in west Sedona,” said Red Rock Ranger District Recreation Program Manager Adam Barnett.

The SRRTF is a 501c3 not for profit organization of local hikers, cyclists, runners and equestrians who work closely with the Red Rock Ranger District and raise funds to help pay for trail maintenance and enhancements on National Forest lands near Sedona and the Village of Oak Creek.

These trails receive over 1.7 million trail uses annually, being some of the most popular trails in the USA.

They require consistent maintenance to keep them safe, enjoyable and environmentally compatible. Federal funds are not sufficient.

Donations are accepted online at www.redrocktrailfund.org or via mail to PO Box 4475 Sedona, AZ 86340.