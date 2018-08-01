Companies using video are becoming more successful in their marketing. Want to learn more? Make sure to join us for our next “Lunch N Learn” on Thursday, August 2nd, at noon, at the Holiday Inn Express when Hank and Sharyn Yuloff from Yuloff Creative Marketing present “How to Use Video to Step Up Your Sales." Bring your lunch and learn. FREE for SVBA members and just $5 for non-members.

SVBA is pleased to be a sponsor of the 2018 Walk to End Alzheimer’s on November 3rd starting at the Collective. The Sedona Village Business Association will have a booth there so stop on by. It’s free to join a team and we encourage walkers contribute to this very worthy cause.

Let’s “Light up the Village” again this year. Start preparing for our “Light the Village” contest in December. Once again, awards will be handed out for the top three businesses that light up our Village.

Our next board meeting will be on Tuesday, August 21, 4-5:30 p.m. at the Hilton. The Big Park Regional Coordinating Council, BBPRC, meets the 2nd Thursday of each month at the VOC Fire Station (125 Slide Rock Road) from 9-10:30 a.m.

Please email info@sedonavillage businessassociation.org or call Rebecca Miller at 928-284-0966; www.sedonavillagebusinessassociation.org.