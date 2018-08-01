World-class pastry chef opens Layla’s Bakery-Cafe in West Sedona

It’s strange how we find out about new dining options in Sedona. This time it was through a determined-to-become-baker 12-year-old, that Suzie met at the Hilton Spa.

Young Mary Robb shared her enthusiasm about getting the chance to actually help in the kitchen and prep a cake being made for her mother at Layla’s Bakery. How fun.

What was Layla’s? More investigation and we found out about Javier Franco’s dream establishment, named after his daughter, Layla.

A Facebook video shows Franco’s wife, Amy, walking through the vacant out-of-business European Deli near Famous Pizza on Dry Creek Road.

With vision and some additional equipment, it was to become Layla’s Bakery-Café, 3190 W SR 89A, Suite 200. Next thing you know, we visited Layla’s, met and talked with the very gracious owner, Javier, purchased some rich and tasty pastry and made plans to return.

From Javier’s phenomenal bio, we share a few facts. Born in Guanajuato, Mexico, he moved to LA in 1991 at the age of 16, where he began his career training.



His talent and dedication were recognized by chefs wherever he went, which led him to promotions and invitations to chef in various U.S. and international hotels and restaurants.

He has come to Sedona after 18 years of experience with the Four Seasons Hotels. Now pursuing his dream of opening his own bakery and exciting customers with his classic pastries, wedding cakes and desserts, the Francos, with their baby Layla, were also motivated to move closer to family living in Flagstaff. The location in Sedona was perfect!

Layla’s Bakery-Café is open Monday - Saturday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., featuring a rotating cast of classic European pastries including croissants, cinnamon rolls, pain au chocolat, eclairs, lemon tarts, scones and cookies.



All are baked daily using whole grain flours, and all are mouth-watering! A full range of coffee is available, as well as sour dough bread and breakfast sandwiches. Lunchtime, 11 a.m. to closing, features sandwiches, wraps and sides. We really enjoyed the Reuben.

Guests can order items, including wedding & special-occasion cakes, by contacting the business at (928) 282-4798 or cell (307) 690-3326 or at javier@laylasbakerycafe.com or orders@laylasbakerycafe.com.

We wish the Francos much success, and wish we had enough space to show all the photographs of Javier’s delicious creations. They are amazing.

To Your Health and Happiness, Jeff and Suzie at the Dunnery