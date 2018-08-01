You pay taxes on Yavapai College: Know who to vote for this November

The Big Park Council will sponsor a candidates forum for a District 3 representative on the Yavapai Community College (YCC) District Governing Board during the Council’s regular monthly meeting on Thursday, September 13th.
Why should you care? Because the Board decides how much you will be taxed for college operations and how much students will be charged for tuition. Both issues were recently increased.
Residents are encouraged to submit questions to info@bigparkcouncil.org on specific topics they would like candidates to address. Carolyn Fisher will be heading a group to organize those questions.
All residents are strongly encouraged to attend this September 13th Council forum. Big Park Council Meetings start at 9am on the 2nd Thursday of each month, at the Sedona Fire Station #3, 125 Slide Rock Road, in the Village.
For more information on YCC District Government Board meetings and budget decisions, visit www.yc.edu/dgb.
