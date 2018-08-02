Jerome Town Council approves Gulch Radio permit

Jerome Town Council unanimously approved a conditional use permit during a special meeting Wednesday, allowing Gulch Radio to build its antenna at a new location.
The antenna was originally located at the old Jerome High School.
The new transmitter site is set to be located at another piece of property owned by Richard Martin, owner of Gulch Radio.
Acting Zoning Administrator Charlotte Page presented the item. Motion-detecting lights, security cameras and a six-foot tall cyclone fence were also approved along with the permit.
Mayor Frank Vander Horst read letters from former Jerome residents all expressing support for Gulch Radio.
Gulch Radio has been off the air since the end of June after the station’s lease ended at the old Jerome High School.
The station is currently being streamed online at gulchradio.com.
Jerome adopts final budget
Jerome Town Council unanimously approved adoption of its 2018-19 budget Wednesday.
The final budget is $6,282,127. It utilizes $266,000 of Jerome’s General Fund balance, leaving a reserve of about 29 percent of operating expenses, according to a town manager memo.
There was no increase in property or sales tax.
Council Member Hunter Bachrach said Jerome’s budget has “no fluff” and reflects “true life.”
“Other municipalities are absurd,” he said. “This one is like a business plan.”
