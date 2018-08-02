Letter: Clarity on city debt more a case of further muddying the waters

Editor:
Although the writer promises clarity on the city’s debt issue he has once again muddied the waters as he did in the candidate forum presented by the League of Women Voters on 7/25.
At that time he stated that the total debt, including the pension liability debt which was forced on Arizona cities by the state, was $100 million. Now he says $75 million. You can fact check what he said by looking at the recording of the forum.
His comment in this letter that “…you can spin them anyway you want, it’s still a whopper of a number for a small town” is false and misleading. He neglected to mention that about $26 million of the Enterprise Fund Debt is the water utility, which is operated like a separate company with over 25,000 users paying the cost since water is provided to the residents of the Verde Villages as well as Cottonwood residents.
And his mortgage analogy is off the mark except to say most of us do not have a problem using debt to buy a home and I imagine many of us have mortgage debt of $50,000 or more, which doesn’t freak us out.
Why should a much-smaller-per-capita city debt used for infrastructure like roads and quality-of-life projects like the rec center and library cause such outrage?
Having said this, I think it is reasonable to have a discussion about the pension liability that the state forced on us but we can do this without demonizing the city and exaggerating the numbers.
Terri Clements
Cottonwood
More like this story
- Letter: I’d rather have a city councilman who knows the facts and reports them accurately
- Letter: Clarity on city debt total straight from the source
- Commentary: Bond refinance will save millions; it just makes good common sense
- Arizona cities, towns face public safety pension crisis
- Letter: Take a ride on Cottonwood's fiscal merry-go-round
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.