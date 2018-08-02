Letter: Supervisor Garrison steps up to keep land swap process moving on positive path

Editor:
A note of thanks to my fellow Supervisor Randy Garrison: Few people understand the time, energy and effort that it takes for an “Act of Congress” to actually occur. No wonder the phrase is often used when there is a large undertaking that is going to consume so much time.
A few weeks ago, Congressman Gosar’s office asked me to testify in front of the Committee on Natural Resources in Washington D.C. about the land exchange in Cornville.
I happened to be in the middle of a family situation and unable to go so I turned to Supervisor Randy Garrison who was familiar with my plight and asked him if he would go for me.
Of course being the team player that he is, Randy agreed to do so because he knew how long I had been working on this and how important it was for our Cornville community.
He has been a champion of Cornville and I have greatly appreciated this act of kindness to help a fellow supervisor for the betterment of the Verde Valley regardless of district boundaries or time and distance needed to travel.
Thomas Thurman
Yavapai County Supervisor, District 2
