Mingus hosts Red and Gray Scrimmage

Football returns to the Verde Valley on Friday night as Mingus Union hosts the annual Red and Gray Scrimmage.

The varsity and JV will each be split into two teams for the scrimmage, which will start at 7 p.m.

“We split the teams as evenly as we can, per position to give everybody an equal playing field,” Mingus head coach Robert Ortiz said. “We’ll do varsity versus varsity and then JV versus JV.”

The scrimmage is a dress rehearsal for the Marauders, who host a four-way scrimmage next week and start their season on Aug. 17 at home against Combs.

“We’ll pull out the cannon, we’re trying to train a new cannon guy,” Ortiz said. “We’ll pull out the tunnel to make sure everything is up and functioning. We’ll go through our normal pregame warm up routine to kinda get the kids going in that groove of how things are going to operate once we get into our first game here in a couple weeks.”