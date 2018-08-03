The Fit Life: Comfort Sugars, Fats, and Other Beasts

When stressed or bored, we oftentimes reach out to so-called “comfort foods”. What are they? In three words, they are “SUGAR – FATS - ALCOHOL”, which leaves us tired, sluggish and sleepy. The more sluggish we feel, the more depressed about our bodies we are. We become disappointed in letting the stress get the best out of us and us get the worst out of the fridge. A Catch-22 of a sort. And if we continue to stress about eating this way, we reach for more foods and that, undoubtfully, leads to weight gain! So, we stress now about our bodies…

So, it could be the right moment to go out (or to stay in) and use healthy nutritional strategies – to diminish the stress levels, increase serotonin (the happy hormone) and stay well despite the problems we deal with.

The above-mentioned serotonin plays a huge role in regulating our mood, appetite, memory, and sleep. Foods which contain tryptophan, which promotes higher levels of serotonin, help countering stress. For similar reasons, making sure that we get some Vitamin D, as well as amino acids such as tyrosine, methionine and phenylalanine positively impacts mental health.

Stress often causes high blood pressure – and making sure that we got some potassium in our foods can help with that.

What are the foods which are the best during tough times?

Turkey, shrimp, dairy, soy, pumpkin seeds for tryptophan…

Brussel sprouts, broccoli, asparagus for folic acid to stimulate production of serotonin…

Grapefruits, lemons, oranges and other fruits and veggies for Vitamin C…

Dairy for Vitamin D (as well as sunshine!)…

Oatmeal…

Also, drink chamomile tea, and any other type of tea labeled as “Sleep Time” or relaxing.

